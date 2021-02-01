Deputies arrest 3 after police dog finds heroin, meth, pain killers inside car in Florida Keys

Deputies arrested Nicole Webb, 33, center and Cory Arthur, 43, left, and James Barrs, 57, right, on Sunday evening in the Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested two men and a woman after finding narcotics and marijuana inside of their car on Sunday in the Florida Keys, deputies said on Monday.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dog’s findings after a traffic stop in Big Pine Key include 36 grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, and 14 Gabapentin pills.

Deputies identified the three arrested as Nicole Webb, 33, and Cory Arthur, 43, of Big Pine Key, and James Barrs, 57, of Naples.

Webb faces charges of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Arthur and Barrs face charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Barr had pending warrants stemming from violating conditions of his pre-trial release from a previous arrest.