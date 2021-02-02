Animal advocate beaten up in Broward reacts to alleged attacker facing murder charge

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A man accused of beating up and carjacking an Oakland Park animal advocate is now accused of killing another woman.

Local 10 News had a chance to speak to the animal advocate who was released from the hospital about a week ago.

Maria Ouverney, 63, is in excruciating pain. She can hardly walk, and her jaw is wired shut, but she says her heart breaks for the family of the woman killed.

On Jan. 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say Ouverney was feeding cats along the 3000 block of Oakland Park Boulevard when she was attacked by 28-year-old Antonino Santo Romano, who allegedly broke her nose, jaw, and cheeks while stealing her purse and car.

Deputies say on the same day Ouverney was attacked, 60-year-old Iliane Alzenord was found dead in her Oakland Park home.

Romano was arrested in Port St. Lucie and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. He is being held in the Broward Main Jail.

The news of Alzenord’s death is hard to take for Ouverney. She cries when she thinks about it and feels bad for Alzenord’s family.

“I feel sorry,” she said in a virtual conversation with Local 10 News.

Deanna Camacho, Ouverney’s friend, says that Ouverney is also having some vision issues because of the broken bones in her face.

“Every day she’s healing a bit more,” Camacho said, “but we just don’t know what the future holds yet.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ouverney. Click here if you would like to help.