Here is how to help animal advocate who was attacked in Broward

Maria Salete Ouverney was injured during a robbery on Monday in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Maria Salete Ouverney, who works as a housekeeper, was feeding a feral cat colony when a robber beat her before taking off with her purse and car in Broward.

The 63-year-old animal advocate suffered nasal and optic fractures during the beating on Sunday behind the McDonald’s restaurant at 3073 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in the attack on Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.

Ouverney’s friends said she was on a morphine drip on Friday, and if doctors believe the swelling in her face has subsided, she will undergo surgery on Saturday. They are asking anyone who wants to help her to visit this GoFundMe page.