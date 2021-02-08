Florida has 200+ cases of COVID-19 variant, CDC says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has at least 201 confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant out of the United Kingdom, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That remains the highest total in the country. California has 150 confirmed cases of that variant and New York has the third-most with 59. There have been 690 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant across 33 states in the statistics posted Sunday night.

There are still no verified cases of the Brazilian or South African strains in Florida, the CDC says.

The Florida Department of Health has said that one of the reasons the state has identified the most U.K. variant cases is because doctors here are doing more sequencing to look for it. Those efforts include samples being checked by University of Miami researchers.

“Because we are in Miami, at the nexus of the Americas, we will have early information about the presence of any of the variants,” Dr. David Andrews, a pathologist with the UM’s Miller School of Medicine, told Local 10 News in late January.

Meanwhile, the University of Miami announced Friday that it was taking additional safety measures after a “dramatic” increase in coronavirus infections among students on campus, which UM President Julio Frenk said included cases of the U.K. strain.

Local 10 News has requested a breakdown of the variant cases by county from the Florida Department of Health. Earlier data showed the highest concentration of cases was in South Florida.

Infectious disease experts say it may only be a matter of time before the British variant becomes the dominant strain in the United States. It is believed that the current COVID-19 vaccines do provide a level of defense against it.

To see the CDC’s data on COVID-19 variants in the U.S., click here.