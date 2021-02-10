Lucky dog: Owner grateful after saving rescue pup from shark attack off Virginia Key

Bobbie the rescue dog is recovering after being attacked by a shark off Key Biscayne.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A typical day playing on the beach took a turn for the worst for a South Florida pet owner and her rescue dog.

The pup’s name is Boobie and she had a traumatic experience Monday.

Miami Veterinary Services told Local 10 News the dog’s owner was playing with her at Darwin Beach on Virginia Key, a recurring activity at a regular spot for the two.

Boobie jumped into the water to catch her frisbee when she was attacked by a shark.

The dog’s owner ran to the beach and was able to pull Boobie out of the sharks mouth.

It was rushed to a veterinarians office on Key Biscayne, where doctors were able to stich up the dogs wound.

“The dog was crying, and there was a lot of blood,” said Dr. Yael Huerta, part of the surgical team at Miami Veterinary Services.

She later underwent surgery at Miami Veterinary Services.

Dr. Huerta told Local 10 News the dog had severe damage to one of her back legs.

“The wound was on the left hind leg,” he said. “The shark created a lot of damage in the muscles and the tendons. Luckily for Boobie, there was no major injury in the veins or vessels.”

Fortunately, the dog is now recovering well. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Boobie’s owner started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her medical expenses. The page can be found by clicking here.