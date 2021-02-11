World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One of America’s oldest World War II veterans celebrated a major milestone on Thursday.

Sidney Walton turned 102 and is getting the all-star treatment for his big day.

To celebrate his birthday, Walton decided to visit the Starlite Hotel, where his father lived until he was 87 years old.

Little did Walton know that he would outlive his father by 15 years.

Miami Beach police lined up and saluted Walton as he pulled up in his vehicle on Ocean Drive Thursday morning.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was also on hand to welcome the 102-year-old to the city.

Walton served for five years in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of corporal -- a Jewish soldier fighting against Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

His son, Paul Walton, said he wants people to meet a World War II veteran because the number of surviving veterans from that war is rapidly shrinking.

After everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright caught up with the elder Walton to ask him a question.

“What’s the secret to your longevity?” Wright asked.

“The secret is there’s no secret!” he responded.

Paul said his dad had the chance to meet a Civil War veteran when he was younger, but he didn’t do it and now he regrets it.

That’s why Walton launched what’s called the No Regrets Tour.

He’s traveling to all 50 states to meet the governor of each one and give people the chance of meeting a World War II veteran before it’s too late.