A 39-year-old man died after a shooting on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, and detectives are searching for the gunman.

According to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said officers responded to 844 NW 10 Terr., and found the man bleeding.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

This is a developing story.