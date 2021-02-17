Heavy rain brings flash floods to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, causing mess for daily commuters

MIAMI – Parts of South Florida remain waterlogged after soaking thunderstorms drenched the region on Tuesday, prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Miami and a Flood Advisory for other areas.

Pouring rain drenched Miami for several hours, starting around 3 p.m. Tuesday. At times, rainfall rates were two to three inches per hour.

Doppler radar estimates show four to six inches of rain fell in and around Miami, Miami Beach and Surfside.

Cars kicked up standing water in midtown Miami as they made their way through North Miami Avenue near Northeast 20th Street.

The Edgewater area experiences consistent flooding anytime severe weather rolls through, and Tuesday off Biscayne Boulevard and 23rd Street it was no different. Parked cars could be seen stuck in several inches of water.

After a day full of rain on Miami Beach, cars still navigated waterlogged roads for their evening commute.

A strong thunderstorm also drenched Broward County and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for some neighborhoods. Pompano Beach measured more than an inch of rain Tuesday.

The storms also left thousands in Broward without water service after lightning struck the county’s main pump station.

Local 10 Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis says a slow-moving cold front is interacting with the warm, moist air over South Florida. The end result is rounds of rain.

The front still will be in the vicinity of South Florida and the Keys overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The region could get more showers and thunderstorms.