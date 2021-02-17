Man shot and killed by police outside mobile home in Miami trailer park

MIAMI – A man was shot and killed by police in a Miami trailer park Tuesday.

Police were investigating a rash of robberies dating back to Feb. 8, including two robberies that happened earlier in the day.

The suspect was going into commercial businesses with a flare gun and in some cases a firearm, according to police.

As investigators reviewed surveillance video from these businesses, the information they gathered led them back to the Paradise Trailer Park along Northwest South River Dr.

As officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who came outside of a mobile home.

There was an altercation and two officers discharged their weapons, according to police.

The suspect was shot and officers rendered aid. First responders rushed the suspect to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.