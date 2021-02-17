Rodent droppings surround pizza oven in South Florida restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There was mold on the french fries at Strictly Wings in Miami Gardens, flies in the mozzarella cheese at La Strega Cucina Italiana in Pembroke Pines and rodent droppings around the pizza oven inside Aura at the Books and Books on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, according to inspection reports.

State records show nine restaurant kitchens in South Florida were ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***STRICTLY WINGS

18318 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/11/21

41 VIOLATIONS

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed a bag of French fries having mold like substance on the French fries, located in the reach in cooler across from cook line.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the floor in the back hallway, 3 live roaches crawling on the floor under the three compartment sink, 2 live roaches crawling on wall by the flour container, approximately 10+ live roaches crawling on clean pots, pans and the wall of the storage area. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor by the grease trap.”

“Approximately 100+ roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed the dry storage shelves and walls has evidence of roach excrement.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roach in the reach in cooler, which is located by front kitchen door. No food was being held in the reach in cooler. Observed 3 dead roaches inside an empty walk in cooler, 2 dead roaches on a container of closed ice tea, approximately 20+ dead roaches on storage shelves that has clean pots and pans, 3 dead roaches behind reach in cooler (located at the back hallway).”

“Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Overflowing from the grease trap, located by the back storage area.”

“Iced tea dispenser not cleaned at least once every 24 hours.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cooked chicken in closed soiled containers at 72°F-73°F sitting in a container on top of the preparation table across from cook line. Employee reheated cooked chicken to 169°F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***AURA AT BOOKS & BOOKS

927 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/21

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20+ rodent droppings located on the lid of a metal pot, stored on shelving next to pizza oven at kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 rodent droppings on food storage container of sugar under shelving were kitchen pizza oven is located and approximately 30+ rodent droppings surrounding kitchen pizza oven. Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on top of reach in cooler next to kitchen slicer. Observed approximately 10+ rodent droppings under microwave located above preparation reach in coolers at kitchen area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach inside floor drain under three compartment sink at kitchen area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed quinoa (54°F - Cold Holding); sliced tomatoes (51°F - Cold Holding); boiled eggs (51°F - Cold Holding); cooked potatoes (50°F - Cold Holding); white rice (59°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (54°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (48°F - Cold Holding) located at top portion of preparation coolers, across from cook line at kitchen area. As per Chef, food was removed from walk in cooler approximately 8am, less than 4 hours. Ambient temperature of cooler unit displayed at 45°F. Advised to remove all food items from cooler and place into walk in cooler, until unit is maintaining temperatures of 41°F and below. Chef, removed all food items from cooler unit, unplugged to defrost, as per ice buildup observed on air vents inside cooler unit.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris located on preparation counter at kitchen area.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed soiled interior of conventional oven at kitchen area.”

“Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. None provided at the time of inspection regarding Mahi Mahi used to prepare fish ceviche, served raw. Observed parasite destruction letter regarding Mahi Mahi by Wicked Tuna Fisherier INC.”

***ME SABE A PERU

3715 WEST 16TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/9/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches under the front counter storage cabinet holding single service cups, bowls and lids, bulk storage of sugar, rice, bread crumbs and flour. The roaches were crawling around and on the containers of to go items and the containers holding the food, some of the live roaches were seen crawling in and out of the lids of the food containers.”

“Nonexempt fish and non-fin fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish and non-fin fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Observed Ceviche on the menu with fin fish and non-fin fish with no proof of parasite destruction.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed on interior of kitchen reach in cooler behind the front counter.”

***CHINA TOWN

715 NW 119TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches found in a non-working reach in cooler near cook line .”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 15 insects in light fixtures throughout the kitchen.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.”

***RINCON PROGRESENO

1169 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/8/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/3/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/11/19

“Dead rodent present. Observed one dead rodent inside storage near ice machine. Employee discarded the dead rodent.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed food stored directly inside thank you bags inside stand stainless steel reach in cooler inside kitchen.”

***CHINA STEAK HOUSE II

4262 WEST 12TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 2/8/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodent droppings on top of dish machine in the kitchen. Approximately 4 rodent droppings on the table connected to the dish machine, approximately 5 rodent droppings on the framework under the dish machine, approximately 20 rodent droppings on the shelves under the dish machine, and approximately 3 rodent droppings on the meat grinder on a preparation table at the end of the kitchen line.”

***CUISINE LAKEY RESTAURANT

119 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/11/21

14 VIOLATIONS

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approx. 40 droppings under the chemical shelf located in hallway leading to guest bathrooms. Observed 2 droppings on a table located next to chemical shelf located in hallway leading to guest bathrooms. Approx. 30 dropping inside AC unit closet. Located in chairs storage room.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Boiled eggs 94°, beets 83°, boiled plantains 82° . Observed foods on preparation table at no temperature control. Food outside temperature 3 hours. Operator moved foods to freezer to quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Chicken liver 109°, oxtail 112°, cooked fish 125° (hot holding). Observed water level low. Water temperature 130°. Food in unit less than 2 hours. Operator reheated foods to 165°.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***LA STREGA CUCINA ITALIANA

17864 NW 2ND STREET

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 2/9/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by dead insect. See stop sale. Observed 2 dead flies in mozzarella cheese in salad flip top cooler in pizza station.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 live flies in bar area. Landing on beer dispenser, counter tops where customers dine by bar, clean and sanitized containers, soda dispenser m clean and sanitized wine glasses in bar Observed 3 live flies flying around and landing on ice scoop and lemon squeezer on ice machine in bar. Observed 3 live flies flying around by back door Observed 2 live flies on garbage bin next to three compartment sink 1 live fly landing on prep table by back door where cutter is stored Approximately 10 live flies landing on baking trays and aluminum containers in storage room 1 live fly landed on clean and sanitized pot hanging over three compartment sink Approximately 10 live flies landing on cut lemons, clean and sanitized utensils and takeout containers by food runners station across from kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by dead insect. See stop sale. Observed 2 dead flies in mozzarella cheese in salad flip top cooler in pizza station.”

“Establishment not maintaining clam/mussel/oyster tags for 90 days.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. **Repeat Violation*.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor by back door **Repeat Violation**.”

***TAMARA CARIBBEAN KITCHEN

4711 NW 14TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 2/8/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Main kitchen dry storage shelf- observed 4 rodent droppings on top of container of dry black beans. Main kitchen dry storage shelf in front of the prep table - observed 10 rodent droppings on top of case of Dart 8 ounce cup lids. Main kitchen dry storage shelf in front of the prep table - observed 6 rodent droppings on floor under dry storage shelf. Main kitchen dry storage shelf in front of prep table - observed 3 rodent droppings on glass platter plate with 2 ounce To-go containers and lids exposed and touching rodent droppings. Main kitchen dry storage speed rack in front of prep table - observed 3 rodent droppings on top of cutting board touching and next to 6-16 ounce Togo cups and 8-16 ounce To-go bowls.”

“Single-service items for customer self-service not properly protected to prevent contamination. Main kitchen dry storage speed rack in front of prep table - observed 3 rodent droppings on top of cutting board touching and next to 6-16 ounce Togo cups and 8-16 ounce To-go bowls. Main kitchen dry storage shelf in front of prep table - observed 3 rodent droppings on glass platter plate with 2 ounce Togo containers and lids exposed and touching rodent droppings. Operator discarded all items.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Main kitchen between 3 compartment and HWS.”