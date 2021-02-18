How to help Texas during winter storm all the way from South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If there is anything us South Floridians know, it’s that when the weather dips below 70 degrees — we feel it. Now, imagine if, suddenly, a winter storm blasted our Sunshine State with unprecedented snow flurries, ice, and frigid temperatures. A state that is unprepared and ill quipped for such kind of severe winter weather.
That’s what the state of Texas is experiencing.
From devastating power outages leaving millions in the cold, to warnings of carbon monoxide poisonings from those warming up through their parked vehicles, boil-water notices, ice-laden roads, and a food-supply chain problem like Texas has never seen before — they need our help. Here are ways we as South Floridians can help.
Consider donating to one of these organizations:
- The Salvation Army is providing food, shelter, and other necessary items to those in need throughout the state of Texas.
- The American Red Cross is supporting warming centers across the state of Texas with cots and blankets.
- The Austin Area Urban League has started the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to raise money for hotel rooms, food, water, clothing, and other basic needs of the housing-insecure communities.
- Austin Pets Alive! is working to keep pets across Texas safe during the freezing temperatures. According to the organization, they need heating pads, heat lamps Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, and monetary donations.
- ATX ECHO https://austinecho.org
- Austin Disaster Relief Fund https://adrn.org
- DAWA Heals https://dawaheals.org
- The Other Ones Foundation https://toofound.org
- Austin EMS Relief Fund https://donorbox.org/austinemsrf
Donate quickly to mutual aid funds via Venmo:
- Dallas: @feedthepeopledallas
- Houston: @mutualaidhou
- Austin: @austinmutualaidhotels or @austinmutualaid