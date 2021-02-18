How to help Texas during winter storm all the way from South Florida

Numerous people line up to fill their propane tanks amid severe cold in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. (AP Foto/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If there is anything us South Floridians know, it’s that when the weather dips below 70 degrees — we feel it. Now, imagine if, suddenly, a winter storm blasted our Sunshine State with unprecedented snow flurries, ice, and frigid temperatures. A state that is unprepared and ill quipped for such kind of severe winter weather.

That’s what the state of Texas is experiencing.

From devastating power outages leaving millions in the cold, to warnings of carbon monoxide poisonings from those warming up through their parked vehicles, boil-water notices, ice-laden roads, and a food-supply chain problem like Texas has never seen before — they need our help. Here are ways we as South Floridians can help.

Consider donating to one of these organizations:

Donate quickly to mutual aid funds via Venmo: