Motorcyclist dies in crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist who was died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday has been identified by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives said that Dante Brovillette, 41, of Pompano Beach, was killed while driving westbound along Griffin Road.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. According to investigators, Jonathan Ross Lubert, 38, of Homestead, was traveling eastbound on Griffin Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento and entered the left turn lane at Southwest 33rd Avenue.

As Lubert began to turn his vehicle onto Southwest 33rd Avenue, the driver entered the path of the motorcycle, according to BSO. Brovillette, who was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson, struck the passenger side of the.

Brovillette, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off the bike. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Lubert and his passenger remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BSO.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.