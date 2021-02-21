Body pulled from Lauderdale Lakes canal identified as man wanted for deadly shooting

A body pulled from a Lauderdale Lakes canal was identified as a man who was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place three days earlier.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A man wanted for a recent homicide was found dead in a Broward County canal.

According to police, 23-year-old Rashad Stevenson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Thursday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

Stevenson was found Sunday morning in a Lauderdale Lakes canal.

A resident in the 3700 block of Northwest 41st Street called authorities after discovering a body floating in the nearby canal.

Deputies and a dive team from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded.

Stevenson was wanted for a shooting that took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 on the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.