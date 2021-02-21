Miccosukee police officer dies after being ejected in single-vehicle rollover crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Miccosukee police officer died in a single-car crash in Collier County.

It happened early Sunday morning, according to troopers.

Authorities said the 43-year-old officer was traveling west on I-75 at Mile Marker 51 when his right rear tire suffered a blowout.

The officer’s cruiser overturned several times before coming to a stop on the grass median, troopers said.

Tragically, the officer was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the officer has not been released by authorities.