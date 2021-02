MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday after a woman was injured in Miami Beach.

Police officers said the woman was not on the crosswalk when the driver struck her on Monday night as she crossed West 63rd Street near Indian Creek Drive.

Officers said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition. They are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

