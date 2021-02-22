Spring break begins as tourists hit Miami Beach to escape the cold

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Tourists are flocking to Miami Beach to escape the cold back home.

“Snow everywhere. We left when it had snow everywhere,” said Eddie Dobyns, who was visiting with family from Baltimore. “We got here the weather was perfect.”

Monday marks the beginning of a series of enhanced safety measures during the city’s “High Impact Period” from Feb. 22 through April 12.

The measures are “necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors,” according to a city news release.

“If you’re coming here because you think it’s an anything-goes place, please turn around or go somewhere else,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in an interview with Local 10 News.

On the beach, alcohol, coolers, inflatables and tents are prohibited.

There are also rules in the Art Deco Cultural District, also known as the Entertainment District: no liquor sales after 8 p.m., and sidewalk cafes need to be closed and have tables and chairs in by the midnight curfew.

