Broward man, 83, shoots neighbor over geese, police and family say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – An 83-year-old man faced a Broward County judge Wednesday, charged with attempted first-degree murder after Hallandale Beach police say he opened fire on his neighbor Tuesday morning.

The ongoing dispute was apparently over the feeding of geese.

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News, Victor Ezquerra walked up and began shooting at Jose Gambarrutta, who was sitting on his porch.

There was a scuffle between the two when Gambarrutta was shot in the arm. A nearby witness kicked the gun away as he called police, the report said.

Ezquerra is being held without bond.

Ezquerra’s daughter spoke to Local 10 News. She said she knows her father was in the wrong. While she wasn’t there when the shooting happened, she said there has been an ongoing issue between the two neighbors over her father feeding ducks and geese in the area.

“When I came home I heard that he shot him,” the daughter said. “He shot the man and I am like, ‘Why did you shoot him?’”

The victim was said to be still in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The arrest report says that officers were able to find out what happened because the victim recorded the entire shooting on his cell phone.