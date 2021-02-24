Miami leaders commemorate 25th anniversary of Brothers to the Rescue massacre

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners are commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Brothers to the Rescue massacre.

The local leaders will be meeting with families of the martyrs before holding a news conference at noon.

Brothers to the Rescue was a Miami-based nonprofit organization that was formed by Cuban exiles and is widely known for its opposition to the Cuban government and the late Fidel Castro.

The group would use small planes to search the Florida Straits to help refugees in rafts who were emigrating from Cuba and to “support the efforts of the Cuban people to free themselves from dictatorship through the use of active non-violence.”

Two of the Brothers to the Rescue planes were shot down on Feb. 24, 1996, by a Cuban Air Force jet fighter, while a second jet fighter orbited nearby.

Ad

Pilots Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre, Jr., Mario de la Peña and Pablo Morales were killed that day.

The first aircraft was downed 9 nautical miles outside Cuban territorial airspace and the second aircraft was downed 10 nautical miles outside Cuban airspace.

“Our prayers are with the families and friends of these four martyrs who were taken from them by this cowardly and barbaric act of terrorism,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said in a statement Wednesday. “The Castro regime must be held accountable for its crimes – specifically, Raúl Castro, who ordered this attack.”

Rubio also called for the three men previously indicted by the U.S. federal court -- General Rubén Martínez Puente, Lorenzo Alberto Pérez-Pérez and Francisco Pérez-Pérez -- to be brought to justice.

“This horrendous attack spurred Congress to codify sanctions against the Castro regime, ensuring that U.S. dollars do not enrich a murderous dictatorship that oppresses the Cuban people and threatens our national security interests abroad,” Rubio said. “We will not let the world forget the horror that occurred on February 24, 1996, nor will we remain silent while some individuals attempt to gloss over the true despotic nature of the Cuban dictatorship.

Ad

“The regime has shown repeatedly that it harbors no respect for human life, nor for basic human rights. As such, we remain committed to demand justice for the regime’s victims, including Carlos, Armando, Mario, and Pablo, so long as those responsible continue to walk the earth.”

Rubio said the “murderous, narco-trafficking, anti-American regime” has proved each year that passes that it has not changed.

“We must stay the course and refuse to legitimize or fund the regime’s machinery of oppression,” he said. “Instead, we must maintain the pressure and remain in strong solidarity with the Cuban people.”