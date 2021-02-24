Police: 2 teenage boys shot while inside car in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, police responded to the area of Dixie Highway and Southwest 137th Avenue following a Shot Spotter Alert.

The shooting involved multiple vehicles.

Police said the victims were in one vehicle and the subjects were in another.

Police said the subjects open fire at the victim’s vehicle, with two occupants suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.