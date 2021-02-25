A 10-mile long park is set to spring up in Miami, in an unlikely place

MIAMI, Fla. – “The Underline” is a park that is starting to spring up, on the underside of the Miami Metrorail. When completed, it will stretch from Downtown Miami to South Miami. It will fill in the open spaces underneath the Metrorail, giving residents and visitors a chance to spread out a bit and enjoy the scenery, as they make their way around Miami.

When completed, it will take up the 10 miles underneath the tracks. To give it that South Florida vibe, it will boast the talents of local artists, feature butterfly gardens, dog parks, performance areas and even include horticultural design from Fairchild Tropical Garden.

Creators of this open-access public space, hope it will serve as a space to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety and encourage healthy lifestyles with the various exercise facilities and basketball and mini-soccer areas.

Underline Park exercise activities (Courtesy of Underline.org)

The first phase of this linear park, from the Brickell Station to the Vizcaya Station, will be unveiled on Friday.

Ad

For more information on this project, visit www.theunderline.org.