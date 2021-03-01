Roaches found crawling on cart with roasted chicken; 250 plus found inside restaurant

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to state records, an inspector had to come back four times to re-inspect before Lucky Chinese on Sheridan Street in Hollywood was able to get rid of their roach issue.

Meanwhile, the roach issue inside Peruvian Kitchen in North Miami Beach was so bad the inspector ordered a “stop sale” on roasted chicken because roaches were crawling on a cart with the chicken.

The inspection indicates that 250 plus live and dead roaches were found inside Peruvian Kitchen.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**LUCKY STAR CHINESE

(LUCKY FAST FOOD)

5301 SHERIDAN STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 2/24/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches under the wok station on the cook line . Operator killed roaches, removed, and used bleach water to clean and sanitize the area. Observed 3 live roaches under the rice cooker on a short table on the cook line next to the smoker.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

(FROM FOLLOW UP INSPECTION ON 2/26/21)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches under the wok station on the cook line . Operator killed roaches, removed, and used bleach water to clean and sanitize the area. Observed 3 live roaches under the rice cooker on a short table on the cook line next to the smoker. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2021-02-25: Observed 2 live roaches on the cove base behind the water heater in the kitchen. Operator killed roaches and cleaned and sanitized the area. Observed 4 live roaches under the three compartment sink. Operator killed the roaches and cleaned and sanitized the area. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2021-02-25: Observed 2 live roaches on the water heater. He manager killed one and cleaned and sanitized the area. - From follow-up inspection 2021-02-26: 1 live roach on floor under wok station on cook line and 1 on the cove base under the wok station on the cook line. Operator killed roaches and cleaned and sanitized the area. - From follow-up inspection 2021-02-26: Observed 1 live roach on the cove base behind the water heater in the kitchen. Operator attempted to kill roach with bleach water.”

**THE PERUVIAN KITCHEN

18117 NE 19TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/26/21

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed a container of grilled chicken in a container with live and dead roaches on the food cart, in the kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the kitchen: approximately 150+ live roaches behind the reach in cooler and in a wall behind open cracked tiles, 3+ live roaches on the food cart that holds roasted chicken, 2+ live roaches crawling in the oven, 2 live roaches inside the reach in cooler gasket, 2 live roaches crawling on the preparation table while ceviche is being prepared, 12+ live roaches in a box with an uncovered cooking oil, 1 live roach crawling by the three compartment sink, and 20+ live roaches behind the refrigerator. Observed 2 live roaches crawling the wall behind the refrigerator. Observed 4 live roaches in the hallway, and 2 live roaches crawling on the floor behind the front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed in the kitchen: approximately 10+ dead roaches behind the reach in cooler, 3+ dead roaches on the food cart that holds roasted chicken, 3+ dead roaches in front of the stove, 2+ dead roaches inside the reach in cooler, 3+ under the preparation table, 4+ dead roaches under the three compartment sink, and 12+ dead roaches behind the refrigerator. Observed 2 dead roaches in the hallway, and 3 dead roaches behind the front counter.”

“Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed stove, deep fryer, grill, food cart has accumulation of food debris and grease. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen areas. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed stove, oven, deep fryers, and preparation table.”

***CARLOS MANUEL FLORES

(HOT DOG CART)

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/24/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. Water tank is broken at the hand wash sink.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed operator clean prep table with towel and handled money and then begin to engage in food preparation without washing.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***VOILA GOURMET CATERING

(Italian restaurant)

8211 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 2/24/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 under white rice bag 1 on container 1 under reach in cooler 1 in containers with utensils 1 water heater 1 live near bathrooms.”

“Accumulation of dead roaches in control devices. Approximately move than 10.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead around hand washing sink 3 dead near pizza oven 2 dead in back area near bathrooms.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. chicken (130°F); mashed potatoes (127-131°F) food stored in holding unit with sternos. Reviewed with owner food needs to be held above 135°F. Advised to reheat above 165°F.”

**AVOCADOS FOOD

CORAL SQUARE MALL

9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 2/26/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“No running water at establishment. Per employee water pump broke yesterday 2-25-2021. Employee fills up bucket of water from the establishment next door mop sink to fill up three compartment sink. No water at hand sink.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB

7801 NW 80TH AVENUE

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 2/24/21

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen dish machine room- observed 4 flies flying at dish machine entrance service table. Main kitchen ice machine across from walk in cooler- observed 10 flies flying around ice machine door opener. Main kitchen trash can across from walk in cooler- observed 4 flies flying around and inside trash can. Main kitchen soda dispenser across from dry storage shelf- observed 5 flies flying around cases of Pepsi soda products. Main kitchen maximum reach in cooler- observed 2 flies flying at reach cooler door. Main kitchen cook line and steam table- observed 5 flies flying around steam table and cutting board.”