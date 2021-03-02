Loomis employee accused of stealing bags of cash totaling more than $135,000

MIAMI – A 25-year-old man who was employed by the Loomis cash handling company has been arrested after he was captured on surveillance video stealing two bags of cash, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Jamarcus Kendrell Evans, of Miami, was a janitor at the company located at 1089 NW 20th St.

Police said the surveillance video shows Evans entering the “packroom” of the business on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and taking a bag filled with cash out during each incident.

The total amount of money stolen was about $135,600, according to his arrest report.

Evans’ statement to detectives was redacted from the report.

He was arrested Monday on a grand theft charge.