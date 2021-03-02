Suspect from Miami Hooters parking lot shooting makes appearance before judge

MIAMI – A woman from Tampa was arrested in South Florida for attempted murder.

She claims she was defending herself from a man who lunged at her outside a Hooters restaurant off Coral Way in Miami.

It happened over the weekend on Saturday.

Witnesses on both sides are telling very different stories about what happened.

On Tuesday, the defendant, Quanesha Lewis, faced a judge.

She lives in Tampa with her family, and they were in Miami for a funeral.

Toward the end of their visit, Lewis went to dinner with her relatives and their kids, and that’s where she shot a man repeatedly.

Lewis was dining with her family when they said a man walked up to them, had an attitude and got aggressive, saying he knew what cars they came in.

The family said the man then walked out with his 8-year-old daughter. Lewis and her brother said they left the restaurant to move their cars.

There was another confrontation outside and that’s when Lewis pulled out her weapon and opened fire.

The man was shot repeatedly and is listed in critical condition. His young daughter watched it unfold.

Both sides are claiming self-defense.

Lewis and her family drove to Tampa after the shooting, dropped off the kids and turned around.

They went to speak with Miami police, who are now trying to sort out both sides of the shooting.