Toyota is building a 175-acre ‘smart city’ at the base of Mount Fuji

What sounds like a movie plot based in the future is actually a reality occurring in the present — Toyota just started building a 175-acre “smart city” at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan.

According to Business Insider, Toyota Motor Corporation started construction of the city, which they’re calling the “Woven City,” last week, roughly 60 miles from Tokyo.

The city is expected to function as a testing site for robotics, smart homes, and artificial intelligence. The company stated that the city will have a starting population of about 360 inventors, senior citizens, and families with young children who will test and develop these technologies.

According to press materials released by Toyota, the development will also have pedestrian streets “interwoven” with streets dedicated to self-driving cars. The city will also be fully sustainable, powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

