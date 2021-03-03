Amid tax revenue losses, Broward leaders hope for ‘near-full’ economic recovery

Broward County leaders met on Tuesday for a budget workshop and released some details about the state of the tourist-centric economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Steve Geller and Bertha Henry, the county’s top administrator, met with commissioners to report the tax revenue losses have resulted in budget shortfalls.

“We know that we have not been collecting revenue with transit,” Henry said. “We know that we have not been collecting revenue at our parks.”

The largest losses came from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the Port Everglades Cruiseport in Fort Lauderdale. Despite it all, FLL was the 15th busiest in the country.

The port’s $32 million loss in revenue was mainly because cruise traffic came to a standstill. Even with a reduced budget and lower fuel demands, less cargo in Port Everglades means more losses are likely.

Mark E. Gale, the chief executive officer and director of aviation for the Broward County Aviation Department, said he remains optimistic that there will be a near-full economic recovery by the fiscal year 2022.

In the meantime, Geller and Henry trust the aid that is coming from the federal and state government will help with the recovery.

There are still projects in the works in Broward County, including the construction of a new airport terminal, a convention center, and transportation improvements.

The unemployment rate rose from 2.6% to nearly 7%. Hotels’ revenues are down because of a nearly quarter loss in occupancy.

Although there are more commercial and retail vacancies during the pandemic, home values are up, nearly 13% in the county, so the taxable value is up nearly 3%. Those property taxes make up the largest chunk of the county’s budget.

Stacy Ritter, the chief executive officer of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, believes the recovery of the local economy is dependant on the success of the vaccination campaigns.

“Until there’s enough of us vaccinated that people feel comfortable traveling, it’s not going to come back the way it was pre-pandemic,” Ritter said.

