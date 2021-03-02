Broward commissioner helps to plant 13 trees in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Blondell Boles, a Broward County resident, said she was happy on Tuesday when workers planted 13 trees on her street in Fort Lauderdale’s Boulevard Gardens neighborhood.
Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, the former Broward County mayor and a licensed real estate broker since 1989, used a $6,000 grant from the county’s Tree Preservation Trust Fund, to plant the trees along Northwest 30th Avenue.
Holness said the purpose of the trees was to enhance “the aesthetic appearance of the community” and to help the environment. The trust fund’s committee doesn’t need the approval of commissioners on disbursements unless the expense is greater than $15,000.
Related social media
Something new to look forward to! New trees lining the street of NW30th Avenue today in Boulevard Gardens area of @AskBMSD pic.twitter.com/FiyUFr9Z6V— Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) March 2, 2021
That's Commissioner @HolnessD9 shunning his shirt and tie and digging in the dirt!! Planting new trees along NW30th Avenue in Boulevard Gardens today. It's all part of a project to beautify #Broward neighborhoods, provide natural shade, improve the environment! pic.twitter.com/hnN2NpEQTJ— Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) March 2, 2021
New trees planted this morning in Boulevard Gardens neighborhood with @RTBroward @HolnessD9 and @BrowardCounty 🙌🏽 🌳 ❤️ #broward @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/QRiE4KpwAM— Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) March 2, 2021