Broward commissioner helps to plant 13 trees in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Saira Anwer
, Reporter

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Blondell Boles, a Broward County resident, said she was happy on Tuesday when workers planted 13 trees on her street in Fort Lauderdale’s Boulevard Gardens neighborhood.

Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, the former Broward County mayor and a licensed real estate broker since 1989, used a $6,000 grant from the county’s Tree Preservation Trust Fund, to plant the trees along Northwest 30th Avenue.

Holness said the purpose of the trees was to enhance “the aesthetic appearance of the community” and to help the environment. The trust fund’s committee doesn’t need the approval of commissioners on disbursements unless the expense is greater than $15,000.

