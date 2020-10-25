This Week in South Florida: Dale Holness

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By unanimous vote last week, Broward County created a police review board, but it’s not intended to look into specific use of force cases.

The 24-member panel will look at patterns and practices of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness drafted the idea in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and the social justice protests that followed.

The mayor joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.