This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Every county in Florida has a canvassing board, composed of three members.

Usually, it’s two county court judges and a county commissioner.

Last week, Broward County’s canvassing board found hundreds of mismarked ballots that the board is compelled to reject.

With the history of Florida’s counts and recounts, these canvassing boards take on extra importance.

In Broward County, Commissioner Michael Udine is one of the three canvassing board members.

