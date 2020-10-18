This Week in South Florida: Jose Javier Rodriguez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the down-ballot races that attracted a lot of attention is for the state senate in Miami-Dade County’s District 37.

Incumbent Jose Javier Rodriguez is facing an aggressive challenge from a founder of Latinas For Trump.

His challenger is Ileana Garcia, who is running ads trying to link Rodriguez with socialist movements in Latin America, but providing no evidence of any connections.

Garcia did not respond to Local 10′s invitations by phone, email and social media to join the segment, but State Sen. Rodriguez did.

His conversation with This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.