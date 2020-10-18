This Week in South Florida: Cindy Lerner and Raquel Regalado

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the saying goes, all politics are is local, and it doesn’t get more local than your county commissioner.

Due to new term limits, half of the 13-member Miami-Dade County commission will turn over for the first time in recent history.

One of the more contentions races is for District 7, which represents Key Biscayne, Miami, South Miami, Pinecrest and Kendall.

Cindy Lerner is a former Pinecrest mayor and former state representative.

Raquel Regalado is an attorney, radio broadcaster and former member of the Miami-Dade County School Board.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and the discussion can be viewed at the top of this page.