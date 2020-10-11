This Week in South Florida: Gregg Rossman

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the past four decades, Mike Satz has been the Broward County State Attorney.

It’s been a record run, but Satz has decided to step down.

That set off a fierce competition to succeed him, and it’s come down to two candidates; Harold Fernandez Pryor, a democrat, and Greg Rossman, a republican.

Rossman was an assistant Broward State Attorney for 20 years, rising to head the Career Criminal Unit where he tried serious felony cases.

He opened his own law office six years ago, and he joined hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida.

