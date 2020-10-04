This Week in South Florida: Miami-Dade mayoral candidates Daniela Levina Cava and Steve Bovo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The next mayor of Miami-Dade County will be one of two current county commissioners running for the job.

The candidates, Steve Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava, come from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

They are vying to become the chief executive officer of a government with a $9 billion budged and around 27,000 employees.

Bovo is from Hialeah and a former state representative.

Levine Cava is an attorney from South Miami-Dade with a background as a social work executive.

The two candidates joined This Week in South Florida virtually for a lively discussion ahead of next month’s election.

The full video can be seen at the top of this page.