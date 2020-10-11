This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been a topsy-turvy week in the 2020 election, with President Trump recovering from COVID-19 and off the campaign trail, but holding a rally on Saturday at the White House.

He’s expected to travel down to Florida on Monday, but not for the debate that was scheduled with presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The town hall set for Thursday was called off due to the president’s diagnosis with coronavirus.

That topic was discussed, along with the prospects for a COVID-19 relief bill, and more with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on This Week in South Florida.

The congresswoman’s conversation with TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.