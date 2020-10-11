88ºF

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats, Anna Fusco and Joe Gebara

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Education, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, This Week in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Just days into reopening classrooms, the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Miami-Dade schools.

In Broward County, some parents and teachers wondered of the schools would be a safe and healthy learning environment.

On This Week in South Florida, voices from every perspective were heard; those who head the teachers unions in both counties:

Karla Hernandez-Mats represents United Teachers of Dade, Anna Fusco heads the Broward Teachers Union, and Joe Gebara is a parent activist and past president of the Miami-Dade Parent Teacher Association.

They all joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the ongoing situation. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: