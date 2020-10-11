This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats, Anna Fusco and Joe Gebara

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Just days into reopening classrooms, the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Miami-Dade schools.

In Broward County, some parents and teachers wondered of the schools would be a safe and healthy learning environment.

On This Week in South Florida, voices from every perspective were heard; those who head the teachers unions in both counties:

Karla Hernandez-Mats represents United Teachers of Dade, Anna Fusco heads the Broward Teachers Union, and Joe Gebara is a parent activist and past president of the Miami-Dade Parent Teacher Association.

They all joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the ongoing situation. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.