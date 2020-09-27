This Week in South Florida: Maria Alonso

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Every 10 years the federal government conducts a count of everyone in the country; the Census.

What it shows is critical to how many seats a state gets in congress and how much money they receive in federal funding for a variety of causes.

This week a federal judge extended the deadline for completing the census by a month. Not it must be finished by the end of October.

It’s good to have the extra time, because Florida needs it.

Maria Alonso, Executive Director of the United Way of Miami-Dade County is a key player in this year’s Census count. She joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss.

