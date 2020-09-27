This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Democrats in Washington D.C. don’t think Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed before November’s election.

But what can they do about it?

Do they slow down the confirmation process, or simply refuse to take part in it?

Then there is also the looming issue of President Trump’s repeated refusal to say that he’ll abide by the results of the election.

Congressman Ted Deutch, a democrat who has represented the 22nd District of Florida since 2017, joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss.

