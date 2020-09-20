This Week in South Florida: Anna Fusco and Karla Hernandez-Matz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Students, teachers and school staff could soon be back inside their respective school buildings.

The school boards in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will take up that very issue in the coming days.

Both counties are targeting early October for a return to in-person learning, which is just a couple of weeks away.

Both sides of the issue will face a fierce debate from all sides.

Some of the most significant voices in the debate are the leaders of the teachers unions.

Broward Teachers Union president Anna Fusco and United Teachers of Dade president Karla Hernandez-Matz joined This Week in South Florida to discuss with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney.

