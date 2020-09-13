This Week in South Florida: Heather Carruthers

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Keys took a beating when Tropical Storm Sally passed over the island chain.

That comes as the Keys have already been dealing with extremely tough times over the past six months, as their tourist-driven economy has taken a major hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monroe County makes health and safety decisions independent from neighboring South Florida counties, and will again next week as it lifts some COVID-related restrictions.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers was on the opposing end of a close 3-2 commission vote that lifted those restrictions.

