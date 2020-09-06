This Week in South Florida: Rodney Jacobs

After several attempts, hours of debate and significant changes, Miami-Dade County last week decided to bring back an independent review panel to evaluate cases of officers accused of misconduct.

Broward County will consider creating such a panel in the coming days, while the City of Miami has had its civilian investigative panel in place for years.

Rodney Jacobs was instrumental in that effort. He is the assistant director of Miami’s Civilian Oversight Board.

