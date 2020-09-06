This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aileen Marty

As South Florida’s coronavirus positivity rate continues a downward trend, the push and pull continues over loosening rules and restrictions.

Last week, among other developments, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looked for advice from the White House health advisor who wants to stop testing asymptomatic people.

He wants to follow the example of Sweden.

What could the implications be for those in South Florida? Dr. Aileen Marty joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to dive further into that question.