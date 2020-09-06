This Week in South Florida: Dr. Steve Gallon

There has been unprecedented scrutiny into the aborted start to the Miami-Dade County school year.

The shifting blame, the multi-million-dollar contract with a failed product and hundreds of thousands of families left in an education void.

Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon challenged the official narrative this week during a board meeting.

That’s where nine board members who set policy for the district discovered some startling facts for the first time.

Dr. Gallon joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. That conversation can be seen at the top of this page.