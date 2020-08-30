This Week in South Florida: Kamala Harris

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pick for running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, fills a lot of firsts.

She is the first Black woman nominated, first Asian-American woman and first Caribbean-American woman on the top of the Democratic ticket.

As the campaign focuses on Florida’s Hispanic voters this weekend, another first for Sen. Harris was her first interview with South Florida television news.

She sat down for a virtual chat with This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg and discusses several issues that are vital to Florida voters.

