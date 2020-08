PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The most notable primary race in Broward County was between Sheriff Gregory Tony and former sheriff Scott Israel, both democrats.

Incumbent Sheriff Tony won the primary.

He will now face the republican candidate for sheriff in November.

That candidate is H. Wayne Clark, an attorney who joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on Sunday.

