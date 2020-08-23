This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – From a field of six, the race for Miami-Dade County mayor was narrowed down this week to two finalists.

Esteban "Steve" Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava will face-off on November's ballot.

Each wound up with 29 percent of the vote last week.

Not only were they separated by less than half a percentage point, they present two starkly different visions for Miami-Dade's future.

Levine Cava joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida.