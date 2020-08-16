This Week in South Florida: Anthony Man and David Smiley

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In a matter of days, we will see the face of South Florida leadership change.

Several elections in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have already taken some interesting twists and turns.

To discuss further, This Week in South Florida convened its first roundtable since COVID-19 forced the show to take things virtual.

Two veteran political reporters covering South Florida's races joined Local 10's Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to dive into several pressing topics; Anthony Man from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and David Smiley of the Miami Herald.

