This Week in South Florida: Omar Blanco

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race to represent Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys in congress is getting national attention.

That's because it's considered a toss-up district.

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel Powell is the District 26 incumbent, finishing up her first term.

Her opponent in November will be whoever wins the republican primary on Aug. 18 and current Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is the frontrunner.

His opponent, Omar Blanco, is a veteran Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic, and a past union president.

He is a veteran Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic, and a past union president.