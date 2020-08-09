This Week in South Florida: Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The upcoming race for Broward County Sheriff has been contentious from the start.

Current Sheriff Gregory Tony was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and is running for re-election.

DeSantis previously suspended former sheriff Scott Israel following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

Tony was appointed to replace Israel the following January, one of the first major actions by the newly elected DeSantis.

Tony had been a sergeant with the Coral Springs Police Department before starting a private business teaching active shooting training.

Sheriff Tony joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida and the full video of their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

To view former sheriff Scott Israel’s Sunday morning appearance on TWISF, click here.