This Week in South Florida: Rep. Frederica Wilson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The focus on civil rights and addressing systemic racism came into sharper focus this week in Washington D.C. as congress created a commission to study and make recommendations to improve the lives of black men and boys.

South Florida lawmakers took the lead, democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson in the House, republican Senator Marco Rubio in the Senate.

She discussed the efforts during an appearance on This Week in South Florida. The full video can be seen at the top of this page.