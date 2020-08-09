This Week in South Florida: Scott Israel

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff is more than just a lawman.

He's the CEO of more than 5,000 employees and a budget of close to a billion dollars. Also, the job is also political, as it's an election position.

The frontrunners in the race for Broward County's next sheriff have made it contentious from the start.

The current appointed sheriff is facing off against the former, whom the governor suspended in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

That man is Scott Israel and he spoke with Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney on This Week in South Florida. The full video of their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

