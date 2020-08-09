This Week in South Florida: Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Melba Pearson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With elections coming up, one of the most-watched races in South Florida is for Miami-Dade County's top prosecutor.
Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been the Miami-Dade State Attorney since 1993.
She is seeking an eighth term.
Running against Rundle is Melba Pearson, a former prosecutor in the same Miami-Dade office.
Pearson most recently has been the Deputy Director of the ACLU of Florida.
The two candidates appeared on This Week in South Florida for a spirited discussion and debate.
