This Week in South Florida: Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Melba Pearson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With elections coming up, one of the most-watched races in South Florida is for Miami-Dade County's top prosecutor.

Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been the Miami-Dade State Attorney since 1993.

She is seeking an eighth term.

Running against Rundle is Melba Pearson, a former prosecutor in the same Miami-Dade office.

Pearson most recently has been the Deputy Director of the ACLU of Florida.

The two candidates appeared on This Week in South Florida for a spirited discussion and debate.

